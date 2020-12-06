Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali admitted that he is enjoying captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This comes after took five wickets in total in his side’s 227-run win over Sindh.

The 26-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in June 2019, said he has previous experience when it comes to captaincy as he used to captain his club and senior district sides.

“This is our first win in 6 games and this was a win we had been waiting for as it has lifted us and I can see that all our guys are really enjoying this win,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have been captaining my club and senior district sides, so I have had some experience of captaincy. I have also been playing international cricket for the past 3 to 4 years so I also learnt from that.

“I am enjoying captaincy. It was a challenge but I like challenges but thankfully everyone performed and we won the game.”

Overall, Hasan has taken 13 wickets in four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season at an average of 26.38.

Central Punjab’s next game will be against Northern on Tuesday.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 227 ( 7.14 % ) Central Punjab 687 ( 21.62 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 678 ( 21.33 % ) Northern 245 ( 7.71 % ) Sindh 1020 ( 32.1 % ) Southern Punjab 321 ( 10.1 % )

