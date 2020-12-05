Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi wanted to quit cricket when he was 17.
Javed noted that Afridi became disheartened after conceding a lot of runs in his first few Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.
Javed recalled how Afridi came to him and told him that he didn’t want to play cricket anymore and was even willing to return the money the Lahore Qalandars had invested in him.
However, after being rested for a few games, Afridi returned with a bang as he took a five-wicket haul.
“He was only 17 when he first represented [the] Qalandars. He had a few bad games initially, so he came to me and said that he doesn’t want to play cricket anymore and I want return the money [the] Qalandars’ owners have invested on me,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.
“I told him that anyone can go for runs and that one day he will become a superstar. We rested him for a couple of games and then brought him back against Multan, where he took five wickets. It is all about believing in talent and providing them an opportunity.”
