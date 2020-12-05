Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi wanted to quit cricket when he was 17.

Javed noted that Afridi became disheartened after conceding a lot of runs in his first few Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Javed recalled how Afridi came to him and told him that he didn’t want to play cricket anymore and was even willing to return the money the Lahore Qalandars had invested in him.

However, after being rested for a few games, Afridi returned with a bang as he took a five-wicket haul.

“He was only 17 when he first represented [the] Qalandars. He had a few bad games initially, so he came to me and said that he doesn’t want to play cricket anymore and I want return the money [the] Qalandars’ owners have invested on me,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

“I told him that anyone can go for runs and that one day he will become a superstar. We rested him for a couple of games and then brought him back against Multan, where he took five wickets. It is all about believing in talent and providing them an opportunity.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: His eyesight was terrible, Aaqib Javed says he was shocked how Pakistan star was playing cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42411 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42411 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...