Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said that Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq told him that he should have gone to jail for five years.
The 28-year-old spent time in a young offenders institute and was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
When Naveen made these remarks while representing the Kandy Tuskers against the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it resulted in an altercation between him and Amir.
“Naveen-ul-Haq said to me I should have gone to jail for 5 years,” Amir was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
In fact, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also got involved and defended Amir as Naveen was repeatedly sledging the left-arm fast bowler.
Afridi even told the Afghanistan youngster: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”
