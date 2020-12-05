Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said that Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq told him that he should have gone to jail for five years.

The 28-year-old spent time in a young offenders institute and was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

When Naveen made these remarks while representing the Kandy Tuskers against the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it resulted in an altercation between him and Amir.

“Naveen-ul-Haq said to me I should have gone to jail for 5 years,” Amir was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

In fact, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also got involved and defended Amir as Naveen was repeatedly sledging the left-arm fast bowler.

Afridi even told the Afghanistan youngster: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42412 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

