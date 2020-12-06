Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has backed Babar Azam to become “a great captain in the future”.

Azam recently replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain and now leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

But, people are worried about whether the captaincy will have a negative impact on his batting as he is Pakistan’s best and most consistent batsman right now.

However, Mushtaq brushed aside such concerns and added that the 26-year-old “has taken good decisions on the field so far”.

“It’s a good decision to make Babar Azam the captain in all formats because he has shown that captaincy does not affect his batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He has the ability to become a great captain in the future and has taken good decisions on the field so far.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi wanted to quit cricket when he was 17, former Pakistan pacer who helped train him reveals

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8246 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42735 ( 71.54 % ) Steve Smith 2077 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2876 ( 4.81 % ) Kane Williamson 1612 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 363 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 963 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 414 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8246 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42735 ( 71.54 % ) Steve Smith 2077 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2876 ( 4.81 % ) Kane Williamson 1612 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 363 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 963 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 414 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...