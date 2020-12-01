Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi got angry with Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi is understood to have got irritated with Naveen after the 21-year-old repeatedly sledged Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir during the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Kandy Tuskers, which the Tuskers won by 25 runs.

Things getting heated at the end of the Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match between Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's 21 year-old Naveen-ul-Haq. "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born" #LPL2020 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/eDfg1ecSi2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2020

Choosing to teach the youngster a lesson, Afridi was quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter as saying: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

