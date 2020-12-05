Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has said that he is working hard on his fitness after being criticised for being overweight earlier this year.
Sharjeel was slammed for being out of shape by many former players during the group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he represented the Karachi Kings, who went on to win the tournament for the first time ever.
Sharjeel accumulated 216 runs in 12 games for the Kings, which included a top score of 74 not out, at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 137.57.
In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 31-year-old has been in better form as he has amassed 315 runs in four matches for Sindh, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 39.37.
While Sharjeel is eager to get back into the Pakistan team as he has not played international cricket since January 2017, he made it clear that his focus right now is to keep doing well in domestic cricket.
“I am working on my fitness and my focus is now on domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
