Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has said that he is working hard on his fitness after being criticised for being overweight earlier this year.

Sharjeel was slammed for being out of shape by many former players during the group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he represented the Karachi Kings, who went on to win the tournament for the first time ever.

Sharjeel accumulated 216 runs in 12 games for the Kings, which included a top score of 74 not out, at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 137.57.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 31-year-old has been in better form as he has amassed 315 runs in four matches for Sindh, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 39.37.

While Sharjeel is eager to get back into the Pakistan team as he has not played international cricket since January 2017, he made it clear that his focus right now is to keep doing well in domestic cricket.

“I am working on my fitness and my focus is now on domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His eyesight was terrible, Aaqib Javed says he was shocked how Pakistan star was playing cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42412 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42412 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...