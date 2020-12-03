Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that he had a habit of getting into altercations with batsmen early on in his career.

During that time, Amir was seen as a prodigy and many people expected him to take a lot of wickets for Pakistan.

However, his promising career was derailed in 2010 when he was indicted in the spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world and banned for five years.

While he has made his comeback since that dark chapter, many people feel that Amir is not the same bowler that he was when he first burst on the international scene.

The 28-year-old remembered how he got “into trouble with every other batsman” back in the day and said that he had to learn to control his aggression.

Amir’s comments come after legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi defended him when Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq repeatedly sledged him during their Lanka Premier League (LPL) match.

Afridi is understood to have got irritated with Naveen during the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Kandy Tuskers, which the Tuskers won by 25 runs.

He even told the Afghanistan youngster: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”

“He [Naveen-ul-Haq] is a youngster and will learn soon as this happens when you are new to cricket. Even when I started off, I had this habit of getting into trouble with every other batsman,” Amir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This is cricket and things happen in the heat of the moment – it’s nothing personal to be honest.

“If you look at me nowadays, I am very friendly with everyone. I don’t sledge batsmen. One should focus on their bowling and all aggression should be left for the time when you take a wicket. Expressing aggression without a reason is of no use as a bowler, it simply wastes your energy which is best used in getting the batsman out.”

