Sami Aslam is ready for a fresh start in the United States of America after leaving Pakistan.

The talented batsman decided to move to the USA after becoming fed up of being ignored by the Pakistan selectors.

“To the new beginning,” he said on Twitter along with the American flag.

The 24-year-old will have to play domestic cricket in the USA for three years before he becomes eligible to represent the national team.

Aslam’s decision to turn his back on Pakistan and look to the USA for new opportunities comes after he was overlooked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket last year.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In this year’s tournament, he has accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which includes a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

