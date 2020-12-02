Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that Babar Azam is not going anywhere and will continue to be captain as long as he and PCB chairman Ehsan Mani are around.

Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of the New Zealand series and is now leads the national team in all three formats.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“Babar Azam will remain captain of Pakistan until me and Ehsan Mani are here,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7851 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 41746 ( 71.93 % ) Steve Smith 1955 ( 3.37 % ) Ben Stokes 2829 ( 4.87 % ) Kane Williamson 1574 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 352 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 63 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 900 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 218 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 155 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 396 ( 0.68 % )

