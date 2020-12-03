Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has said that he is coming to reclaim his spot in the national team.

The 28-year-old was once seen as a promising player, but scandals have marred his career and he has not played international cricket since December 2014.

Raza’s comments about wanting to regain his place in the Pakistan team come after he was expelled from the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy.

The left-arm spinner, who was representing Northern’s Second XI, was booted out of the tournament after violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Covid-19 protocols.

He left the team hotel without approval from the medical team and the PCB’s High Performance department.

As a result of this, he will miss the remainder of the 2020/21 domestic season.

However, Raza begged the PCB for forgiveness and requested that he be permitted to continue playing in the ongoing domestic season.

“The bio-bubble was disturbed because of me but I would like to request for another opportunity to play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I want to perform well and make a comeback in [the] national side.”

Raza had been in good form in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy as he had taken 21 wickets in five matches at an average of 29.

