Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam voiced his frustration at being overlooked for the tour of New Zealand and questioned what more he has to do to make his international comeback.

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but noted that he was one of the top performers in domestic cricket last year.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 24-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In this year’s tournament, he has accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which includes a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

“Disappointed that I didn’t get any chance to be in 35 players for NZ tour and last UK tour, even after good QeA 2019-20 trophy, I was one of the [top] run makers, scored 864 runs (4 100s) average of 78, dropped from the Test squad after not getting a game in my last UK tour [in] 2018,” a fuming Aslam said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

