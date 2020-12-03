Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has issued a warning to India captain Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith, saying that they’re on his hit list.

Zahid noted that he wants to get both players out should he get the opportunity to bowl to them.

Having already dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam before, the 32-year-old wants to add more international superstars to his list of dismissals.

However, he knows that this will be much easier said than done since Kohli and Smith are considered to be among the best batsmen in the world right now.

“I admire Steve Smith and Virat Kohli as batsmen and my wish is to bowl to them. Whenever I will get the opportunity to bowl [to Virat Kohli], I will give my 100 percent,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan.

Zahid has been enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season as he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 21.25.

