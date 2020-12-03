Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has crowned West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards the best ODI batsman ever.

Latif’s pick came after ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said India skipper Virat Kohli is the best ODI batsman the sport has ever seen.

Kohli became the fastest player to score 12,000 ODI runs, needing 242 innings to reach the milestone and eclipsing the previous record held by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in 300 innings.

Despite Kohli’s record-breaking feat, Latif still thinks Richards was the best of them all.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 392 ( 10.01 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 40 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 52 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 735 ( 18.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 122 ( 3.11 % ) Viv Richards 339 ( 8.65 % ) Jacques Kallis 100 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 153 ( 3.91 % ) Wasim Akram 1850 ( 47.23 % ) Glenn McGrath 29 ( 0.74 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 105 ( 2.68 % )

