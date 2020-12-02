Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has heaped praise on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, calling him an inspiration for youngsters around the world.

Rumman’s comments come after Afridi defended Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir after he was repeatedly sledged by Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi is understood to have got irritated with Naveen during the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Kandy Tuskers, which the Tuskers won by 25 runs.

He even told the Afghanistan youngster: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”

After the match, Afridi took to Twitter to say that he had taught Naveen a lesson in respect and playing the game in the right spirit.

Amir thanked Afridi and said that he was absolutely correct.

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. https://t.co/LlVzsfHDEQ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2020

True! respect our teammates and respect the opponent as well bcoz cricket is a gentleman game so That’s why we love you @SAfridiOfficial bhai you are truly inspirational for the youngsters ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PdEsx43ggA — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) December 1, 2020

Shinwari also lauded Afridi’s passion for ensuring there is respect between both teams on a cricket field, saying “that’s why we love you”.

“True! Respect our teammates and respect the opponents as well because cricket is a gentleman’s game so that’s why we love you Shahid Afridi bhai. You are truly inspirational for the youngsters,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

