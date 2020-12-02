His experience is second to none, Shinwari on masterful Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has said that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s experience is second to none.

This comes after the Jaffna Stallions, which both players are representing, have won three games in a row in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Stallions beat the Galle Gladiators by eight wickets, the Dambulla Viiking by 66 runs and Kandy Tuskers by 54 runs.

Shinwari has been impressive with the ball as he has taken six wickets in two games at an average of 5.50 and an economy rate of 4.71.

Malik has scored 59 runs in three matches at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 115.68.

In addition to Malik, Shinwari also praised Stallions captain Thisara Perera for his outstanding campaign thus far.

Thisara has accumulated 165 runs in three games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 165 and a strike-rate of 229.16.

He has also taken five wickets at an average of 12.40 and an economy rate of 6.76.

Congratulations boys 3 in a row once a gain brilliant performance from skipper @PereraThisara 👏👏@jaffnalpl Ya Allah tera shukar🙏🙏more to come in sha Allah and always enjoying with @realshoaibmalik Bhai your experience is meaningfull for us in the field — Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) December 1, 2020

“Congratulations boys 3 in a row, once again brilliant performance from skipper Thisara Perera. Jaffna Stallions Ya Allah tera shukar more to come in sha Allah and always enjoying with Shoaib Malik Bhai, your experience is meaningful for us in the field,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

