Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has wished pace bowler Dilbar Hussain good luck ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Dilbar has signed with the Melbourne Stars and will be available for the entire BBL season.

The 27-year-old represented the Stars in one match during the 2019/20 BBL and took one wicket.

He played an instrumental role in helping the Lahore Qalandars reach the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final this year as he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 victims in 11 matches at an average of 19.92 and an economy rate of 8.08.

Dilbar-Dilbar good luck — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 1, 2020

“Dilbar good luck,” Latif said on Twitter.

The BBL will get underway on December 10, with the Stars’ first game being against the Brisbane Heat in Canberra on December 11.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan teenager gaining lots of attention says

Coming Soon Which BBL team do you support? Adelaide Strikers Brisbane Heat Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Renegades Melbourne Stars Perth Scorchers Sydney Sixers Sydney Thunder Results Vote Which BBL team do you support? Adelaide Strikers 0 ( 0 % ) Brisbane Heat 0 ( 0 % ) Hobart Hurricanes 1 ( 14.29 % ) Melbourne Renegades 0 ( 0 % ) Melbourne Stars 5 ( 71.43 % ) Perth Scorchers 0 ( 0 % ) Sydney Sixers 1 ( 14.29 % ) Sydney Thunder 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Which BBL team do you support? Adelaide Strikers 0 ( 0 % ) Brisbane Heat 0 ( 0 % ) Hobart Hurricanes 1 ( 14.29 % ) Melbourne Renegades 0 ( 0 % ) Melbourne Stars 5 ( 71.43 % ) Perth Scorchers 0 ( 0 % ) Sydney Sixers 1 ( 14.29 % ) Sydney Thunder 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...