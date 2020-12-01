Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Munir Riaz has revealed that he wants to bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar and idolises the Rawalpindi Express.

Munir’s comments come after he took a five-wicket haul in his first-class debut.

Playing in Northern’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 19-year-old carved through the opposition’s top and middle order in emphatic fashion in the first innings as he took figures of 5-113 off 19 overs.

He followed it up with two wickets in the second innings as the match ended as a draw.

Munir admitted that he would love to meet Akhtar some day and get some tips and advice from the legendary fast bowler.

Munir Riaz, who picked up a 5-fer on his FC debut, says he idolizes @shoaib100mph and wants to bowl fast like him! The youngster would like to meet his inspiration, the world's fastest bowler, and learn from him. Full exclusive interview: https://t.co/EMJdLMF8mN#QeA20 pic.twitter.com/ycye5Wh1Q4 — Grassroots Cricket (@Grassrootsckt) November 30, 2020

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar still holds the record for the quickest delivery bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

