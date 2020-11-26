Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has admitted that it is tougher to bowl to Pakistan captain Babar Azam than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has been compared to Kohli for quite a while now, but the Pakistan star has always played down such comparisons.

Explaining why it is more difficult to bowl to Azam than Kohli, Amir said Azam has no problems playing his shots whether the ball is swinging away or coming back in.

“If you compare Babar with Kohli, I find it difficult bowling to Babar because of his stance because if I take the ball away from him he plays the drive [through the off-side] and if I bring the ball back in, he flicks it [through the on-side],” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % )

