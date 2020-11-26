Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Amir has said that India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma would be welcomed with open arms if they were to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Many international players participated in this year’s PSL, but Amir hopes that Indian cricketers will join the list in the future.

With that being said, Amir admitted that it would be great to see Pakistan players featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, given the political tension between the two countries, the chances of that happening soon are slim at best.

“We have always said, as players, that cricket, or any other sport, and politics should be kept separate,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan. “I love challenges like bowling to top-notch batsmen and it would have been great to bowl to them [Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma].

“Be it the IPL or PSL, it would be beneficial for players, from Pakistan and India, playing in these competitions in terms of exposure and quality of cricket.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

