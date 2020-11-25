Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia star Steve Smith has admitted that he love watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam bat.

Explaining why, Smith said that when Azam is at the crease, it seems like he has all the time in the world when playing his shots.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The 26-year-old will now be hoping to maintain his red-hot form and keep leading by example during the tour of New Zealand.

“I like watching Babar Azam bat,” Smith said during a question and answer session on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Babar is a very good player. Has a lot of time when he’s batting.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

