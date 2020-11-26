Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he is eager to score his first Test century during the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Rizwan has featured in nine Tests and while he has surpassed the 50-run mark on three occasions, the closest he came to scoring a hundred was his knock of 95 against Australia in November 2019.

The 28-year-old was one of the bright spots for Pakistan during their Test series against England earlier this year and he is now looking to continue that trend against the Black Caps.

“I haven’t scored three figures yet in Test cricket and this is something I’m aiming to achieve,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “My aim is to give my best and perform with [the] bat and gloves for my team in the upcoming series.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will break down in future, Mohammad Amir worried about Pakistan player’s huge workload

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...