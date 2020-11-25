Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has said that he is working hard on becoming fitter after he was criticised for being overweight.

Many former players took shots at Sharjeel for his fitness levels during the group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

However, the 31-year-old noted that he was not aware of the new fitness standards when he made his comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

“I wasn’t aware of [the] new fitness standards when I came back after three years. But now, I am working hard on my fitness and I will soon be fulfilling the required fitness standard,” he told ARY News.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel recently said he is confident and hungry for more runs after his impressive performance in the latest round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Representing Sindh, the 31-year-old scored 121 runs off 126 balls, which included 16 boundaries and three sixes, in the second innings of his side’s drawn match against Southern Punjab.

It should be noted that this was Sharjeel’s first first-class century in nearly seven years.

