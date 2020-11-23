Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has said wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal “was average at best” and “couldn’t field”.

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, added that Akmal “is a comfort zone player”.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in April 2017, has previously launched scathing attacks against Arthur for his coaching style and claimed that the 52-year-old swore at him and a numerous other players.

However, Arthur made it clear that “anything that the Akmals say, I don’t listen to at all”.

“Just look at what happened to Kamran Akmal. Kamran Akmal is a comfort zone player. He couldn’t field,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Sarfraz Ahmed was captain. He wasn’t going to be the wicketkeeper. We took him on a West Indies tour and he was average at best.

“Kamran Akmal failed two fitness tests. So to be honest, anything that the Akmals say, I don’t listen to at all. Anything they say, I just take with a pinch of salt.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m done with Pakistan, furious batsman throws in the towel

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...