Mickey Arthur: “Just look at what happened to Kamran Akmal. Kamran Akmal is a comfort zone player. He couldn’t field”

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has said wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal “was average at best” and “couldn’t field”.

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, added that Akmal “is a comfort zone player”.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in April 2017, has previously launched scathing attacks against Arthur for his coaching style and claimed that the 52-year-old swore at him and a numerous other players.

However, Arthur made it clear that “anything that the Akmals say, I don’t listen to at all”.

“Just look at what happened to Kamran Akmal. Kamran Akmal is a comfort zone player. He couldn’t field,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Sarfraz Ahmed was captain. He wasn’t going to be the wicketkeeper. We took him on a West Indies tour and he was average at best.

“Kamran Akmal failed two fitness tests. So to be honest, anything that the Akmals say, I don’t listen to at all. Anything they say, I just take with a pinch of salt.”

