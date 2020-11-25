Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recalled how his mother gave him Rs 3,000 from her savings so that he could buy his first-ever cricket bat and kit.

Azam added that his father supported him just as much as he would watch him play and point out his mistakes.

The 26-year-old thanked his mother and father for all their love and support, along with his brothers.

“I still remember, my mama gave me Rs 3,000 from her savings and I bought a kit and a brand new bat worth Rs 2,000. The happiness of buying [your] first-ever kit is unexplainable,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Meanwhile, my papa used to be there every time with me on the ground. He used to point out my mistakes by watching me play and then guide me to mend them. Moreover, my brothers and entire family supported me in this journey and I can’t thank them for what they have done for me.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The Pakistan skipper will now be hoping to maintain his red-hot form and keep leading by example during the tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

