Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has admitted that he is confident and hungry for more runs after his impressive performance in the latest round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Representing Sindh, Sharjeel scored 121 runs off 126 balls, which included 16 boundaries and three sixes, in the second innings of his side’s drawn match against Southern Punjab.

The 31-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, is hoping to build on his first first-class century in almost seven years as he is eager to regain his spot in the national team.

“I enjoyed scoring a century knock against SP and it helped me gain confidence,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

“I think [the] four-day format of the game is the best for any player, be it bowler or batsman to get back the lost form. You get enough time in this format to learn and execute things.

“I got to learn a lot from this inning and it really gave me confidence. I will try to continue this performance ahead in this tournament.”

Overall, Sharjeel has accumulated 186 runs in two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at an average of 46.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bad company ruined his career, Shoaib Akhtar on young Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 163 ( 7.53 % ) Central Punjab 443 ( 20.47 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 489 ( 22.6 % ) Northern 146 ( 6.75 % ) Sindh 683 ( 31.56 % ) Southern Punjab 240 ( 11.09 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 163 ( 7.53 % ) Central Punjab 443 ( 20.47 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 489 ( 22.6 % ) Northern 146 ( 6.75 % ) Sindh 683 ( 31.56 % ) Southern Punjab 240 ( 11.09 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...