Batsman Sharjeel Khan admitted that he would have loved to play for Pakistan when Inzamam-ul-Haq was captain.

Sharjeel noted that Inzamam was a great batsman and mentor.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The 50-year-old also featured in one T20 International and scored an unbeaten 11.

“I wish I could have played under the captaincy of Inzamam. He was not only a good batsman but a great mentor too,” Sharjeel told ARY News.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel recently said he is confident and hungry for more runs after his impressive performance in the latest round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Representing Sindh, the 31-year-old scored 121 runs off 126 balls, which included 16 boundaries and three sixes, in the second innings of his side’s drawn match against Southern Punjab.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6257 ( 18.32 % ) Waqar Younis 869 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2265 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 8687 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 7517 ( 22.01 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1028 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 1475 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2301 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2864 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 280 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 604 ( 1.77 % ) Back

