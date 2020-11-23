I’m done with Pakistan, furious batsman throws in the towel

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batsman Sami Aslam has reportedly thrown in the towel when it comes to his hopes of representing Pakistan again and has decided to try and play for the United States of America cricket team.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, it is understood that Aslam will leave for the USA in 10 days as he is currently sorting out his travel and residence arrangements.

The 24-year-old will have to play domestic cricket in the USA for three years before he becomes eligible to represent the national team.

Aslam’s decision to turn his back on Pakistan and look to the USA for new opportunities comes after he was overlooked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket last year.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In this year’s tournament, he has accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which includes a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

Aslam has informed Balochistan’s team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via email about his decision to depart for USA and will take no further part in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

However, sources have said that Aslam will be breaching his contract since he will be leaving midway through the domestic season.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the batting king, Rashid Latif crowns Pakistan player the best T20 batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...