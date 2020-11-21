Is this a trial, Latif asks if Pakistan player will be given a fair chance

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has questioned if Babar Azam is on a trial and whether he will be given a fair chance as captain of the Pakistan team.

Azam recently replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain and now leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

However, with Azhar’s reign as Test skipper lasting just a year, Latif is worried about whether Azam will be removed if Pakistan don’t get the right results.

Latif’s comments come ahead of the tour of New Zealand, where Azam is expected to lead by example both as captain and the team’s star batsman.

“Babar captaincy: Trial or Opportunity?” Latif said on Twitter.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

