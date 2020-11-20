He is the batting king, Latif crowns Pakistan player the best T20 batsman

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has crowned captain Babar Azam the best T20 batsman in 2020.
The 52-year-old said Azam is the batting king as he has the most runs in the shortest format this year.
Azam has scored 1,242 runs in 29 innings at an average of 56.45 and is the only batsman to have accumulated over a 1,000 T20 runs in 2020.
India’s Lokesh Rahul is second with 993 runs in 21 innings at an average of 55.16, while Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is third with 986 runs in 33 innings at an average of 37.92.
Currently #babarazam 1️⃣ Batting King 👑 @KarachiKingsARY
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 19, 2020
“Currently Babar Azam [is] number one, batting king,” Latif said on Twitter.
