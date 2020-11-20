They can’t afford to lose him, Latif tells PCB to keep hold of talented Pakistan player

Rashid Latif said Pakistan cannot afford to lose talented batsman Sami Aslam

Rashid Latif: “PCB should talk to Sami Aslam”

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that Pakistan cannot afford to talented batsman Sami Aslam.

Latif’s comments come after it was reported that Aslam would be moving to the United States as he is sick and tired of being overlooked by the national selectors.

Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to talk to Aslam and convince him to stay in Pakistan.

“PCB should talk to Sami Aslam,” he said on Twitter.

Aslam has informed Balochistan’s team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via email about his decision to depart for the USA and will take no further part in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

However, sources have said that Aslam will be breaching his contract since he will be leaving midway through the domestic season.

