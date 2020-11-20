Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has called legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis “one of the greatest bowlers of all time”.

His comments came when he was wishing Waqar happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest bowlers of all time – Waqar Younis,” Naseem said on Twitter.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

