Hello USA, Pakistan player moving on after constantly being ignored

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam is reportedly moving to the United States after constantly being ignored by the national selectors.

Aslam’s decision, as reported by Ary Sports, comes after he was overlooked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket last year.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 24-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In this year’s tournament, he has accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which includes a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

Aslam has informed Balochistan’s team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via email about his decision to depart for the USA and will take no further part in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

However, sources have said that Aslam will be breaching his contract since he will be leaving midway through the domestic season.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is not cut out to be captain, Shoaib Akhtar says 34-year-old Pakistan player must go immediately

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 5154 ( 17.86 % ) Waqar Younis 766 ( 2.65 % ) Javed Miandad 1974 ( 6.84 % ) Shahid Afridi 7303 ( 25.3 % ) Imran Khan 6528 ( 22.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 763 ( 2.64 % ) Younis Khan 1269 ( 4.4 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1920 ( 6.65 % ) Saeed Anwar 2447 ( 8.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 235 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 504 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 5154 ( 17.86 % ) Waqar Younis 766 ( 2.65 % ) Javed Miandad 1974 ( 6.84 % ) Shahid Afridi 7303 ( 25.3 % ) Imran Khan 6528 ( 22.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 763 ( 2.64 % ) Younis Khan 1269 ( 4.4 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1920 ( 6.65 % ) Saeed Anwar 2447 ( 8.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 235 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 504 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...