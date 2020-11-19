Kohli is the artist, not Azam, India player takes a shot at Pakistan captain

Posted on by
Aakash Chopra said Virat Kohli is the artist when it comes to chasing and finishing matches, not Babar Azam

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam: “Let’s not go there, mate. If chasing his an Art…Kohli is The Artist”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has said that captain Virat Kohli is the artist when it comes to chasing and finishing off games, not Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Chopra’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

However, when a fan compared Kohli and Azam as finishers when chasing in crucial matches, Chopra defended the Indian captain and said there should be no comparison at all.

“Let’s not go there, mate. If chasing his an Art…Kohli is The Artist,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is not cut out to be captain, Shoaib Akhtar says 34-year-old Pakistan player must go immediately

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply