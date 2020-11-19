Kohli is the artist, not Azam, India player takes a shot at Pakistan captain

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has said that captain Virat Kohli is the artist when it comes to chasing and finishing off games, not Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
Chopra’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
However, when a fan compared Kohli and Azam as finishers when chasing in crucial matches, Chopra defended the Indian captain and said there should be no comparison at all.
Let’s not go there, mate. If chasing his an Art…Kohli is The Artist. 🙌 #letsnotcompare https://t.co/zgWbq0GbMz
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2020
