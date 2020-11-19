Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Sohail Akhtar should be replaced as captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

Shoaib noted that Sohail “is not cut out for captaincy” after the Qalandars lost to the Karachi Kings by five wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Shoaib admitted that he was surprised by Sohail’s decision to bat first as it would have been easier to bat in the second innings.

“I was surprised by Lahore Qalandars’ decision to bat first after winning the toss. When a match goes to the later stages, dew becomes an important factor. Lahore should have played run-a-ball if their batsmen weren’t able to hit the ball. They should have scored quicker by running between the wickets. That is called sensible cricket which they didn’t play,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Their first bad decision was to bat first. They had momentum but couldn’t carry it. Their batsmen failed to hit at crucial times. It was easier to bat in the second innings. They played in typical Qalandars style.

“Sohail Akhtar, nothing against him, but he is not cut out for captaincy. You need to bring in a better captain. Again congratulations for playing in the final but they have missed a big opportunity.”

