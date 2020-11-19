Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is pure class and on a different level when he bats.
Nasser’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
I see Babar Azam is batting on a different pitch to everyone else …. Class !!
— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) November 17, 2020
In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.
