Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is pure class and on a different level when he bats.

Nasser’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

I see Babar Azam is batting on a different pitch to everyone else …. Class !! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) November 17, 2020

“I see Babar Azam is batting on a different pitch to everyone else… Class!” Nasser said on Twitter.