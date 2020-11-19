He’s on a different level, Nasser Hussain admits Pakistan batsman is pure class

Nasser Hussain said Babar Azam is pure class and on a different level

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is pure class and on a different level when he bats.

Nasser’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

“I see Babar Azam is batting on a different pitch to everyone else… Class!” Nasser said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

