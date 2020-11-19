Pakistan to tour England for limited overs series in July 2021

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan will head back to England in July 2021 for a limited overs series that will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The men in green travelled to England earlier this year for three Tests and as many T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Cardiff, Lord’s and Birmingham on July 8, 10 and 13 respectively, while the T20 series will be played in Nottingham, Leeds and Manchester on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively.

“England and Wales is our second home as we have been visiting it regularly since 2016. Apart from building relationships and understanding the culture, these tours have helped us to enhance and improve our cricket skills and knowledge, as we now have a good understanding of the conditions and wickets in that part of the world,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“England are the world champions and the number-one ranked side in ODIs, while they sit second in the T20I table. Besides trying to collecting valuable Super League points, our overarching objective is also to improve our white-ball rankings. The series against South Africa, England and New Zealand provides us with opportunities to improve our rankings as lower-ranked sides are awarded more points if they win a series against the side that is ranked above them on the rankings table.

“England boasts some outstanding and world-class cricketers, which is reflected in their team results in the past couple of years. But if we have to qualify directly for the World Cup and also improve our ranking, we have to play and beat stronger oppositions, and I know we are capable of doing this.”

It has also been confirmed that England will tour Pakistan for the first time in 16 years in October 2021.

England will play two T20 Internationals on October 14 and 15, with both matches set to be held in Karachi.

They will arrive in Pakistan on October 12 and both teams will depart for India for the T20 World Cup on October 16.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6203 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 28676 ( 69.31 % ) Steve Smith 1146 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2431 ( 5.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1287 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 274 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 695 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 176 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % )

