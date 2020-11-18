Watch out for him, Ijaz Ahmed already predicting 15-year-old’s Pakistan debut

Posted on by
Ijaz Ahmed confident that 15-year-old spinner Ali Asfand will represent Pakistan

Ijaz Ahmed (left): “I am sure he will represent Pakistan”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed is confident that left-arm spinner Ali Asfand will play for Pakistan in the future.

He believes the 15-year-old has a lot of talent and a very bright future ahead of him.

While Asfand hasn’t played for the Pakistan Under-19 team, he has been part of the Under-16 squad.

“I am sure he will represent Pakistan,” Ijaz told Geo Super when talking about the teenager.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik, Ijaz Ahmed sees 17-year-old as a huge star in the making

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply