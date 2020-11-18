Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed is confident that left-arm spinner Ali Asfand will play for Pakistan in the future.

He believes the 15-year-old has a lot of talent and a very bright future ahead of him.

While Asfand hasn’t played for the Pakistan Under-19 team, he has been part of the Under-16 squad.

“I am sure he will represent Pakistan,” Ijaz told Geo Super when talking about the teenager.

