Ijaz Ahmed (left): “I am sure he will represent Pakistan”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed is confident that left-arm spinner Ali Asfand will play for Pakistan in the future.
He believes the 15-year-old has a lot of talent and a very bright future ahead of him.
While Asfand hasn’t played for the Pakistan Under-19 team, he has been part of the Under-16 squad.
“I am sure he will represent Pakistan,” Ijaz told Geo Super when talking about the teenager.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik, Ijaz Ahmed sees 17-year-old as a huge star in the making
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related