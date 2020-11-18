Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for the team’s victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday to win their first-ever PSL title.

Imad noted that Akram took on huge responsibility by filling a number of coaching and management positions.

Furthermore, he became the interim head coach of the Kings after Dean Jones tragically passed away.

Imad Wasim "Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for this win. He was the bowling coach, the fielding coach, the batting coach and president. Such a big name and so many jobs, there's nothing better than that" #PSLFinal — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 17, 2020

“Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for this win. He was the bowling coach, the fielding coach, the batting coach and president. Such a big name and so many jobs, there’s nothing better than that,” Imad was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4975 ( 17.92 % ) Waqar Younis 739 ( 2.66 % ) Javed Miandad 1928 ( 6.94 % ) Shahid Afridi 7067 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 6351 ( 22.87 % ) Zaheer Abbas 555 ( 2 % ) Younis Khan 1228 ( 4.42 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1872 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2351 ( 8.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 223 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 478 ( 1.72 % )

