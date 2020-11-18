He deserves a lot of credit, Imad Wasim says Karachi Kings wouldn’t have won PSL without this man

Imad Wasim said the Karachi Kings wouldn't have won the PSL without Wasim Akram

Imad Wasim: “Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for this win. He was the bowling coach, the fielding coach, the batting coach and president. Such a big name and so many jobs, there’s nothing better than that”

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for the team’s victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday to win their first-ever PSL title.

Imad noted that Akram took on huge responsibility by filling a number of coaching and management positions.

Furthermore, he became the interim head coach of the Kings after Dean Jones tragically passed away.

“Wasim Akram deserves a lot of credit for this win. He was the bowling coach, the fielding coach, the batting coach and president. Such a big name and so many jobs, there’s nothing better than that,” Imad was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

