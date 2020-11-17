Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that iconic Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis inspired him to become a fast bowler.

Akhtar noted that he tried to follow in the footsteps of Waqar, but “couldn’t become like him”.

With that in mind, the Rawalpindi Express said that there will never be anyone like Waqar as he is a one-of-a-kind pace bowler.

A very Happy Birthday to legendary @waqyounis99 . My inspiration to become a fast bowler.

Followed him in so many ways but couldn't become like him. There's only one #WaqarYounis . #HappyBirthDayWaqarYounis pic.twitter.com/8Nmn2mPkQT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2020

“A very Happy Birthday to legendary Waqar Younis. My inspiration to become a fast bowler. Followed him in so many ways but couldn’t become like him. There’s only one Waqar Younis,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Akhtar, he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

