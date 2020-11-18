Apartments for everyone, Azam says Karachi Kings to get amazing gift from team owner

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam has revealed that team owner Salman Iqbal will be gifting an apartment to each member of the squad after they won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time.

The Kings defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

Azam was the star of the show once again as he struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries.

The Pakistan captain was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

