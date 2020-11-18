Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam has revealed that team owner Salman Iqbal will be gifting an apartment to each member of the squad after they won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time.

The Kings defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

Azam was the star of the show once again as he struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries.

Babar Azam has stated that Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal will be awarding an apartment to each member of the squad for winning this year's PSL tournament #PSLFinal #KKvLQ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 17, 2020

The Pakistan captain was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

ALSO CHECK OUT: As a T20 player, he is out of this world, Faf du Plessis on remarkable and masterful Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6178 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 28550 ( 69.3 % ) Steve Smith 1143 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2425 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 1281 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 273 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 688 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 174 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6178 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 28550 ( 69.3 % ) Steve Smith 1143 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2425 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 1281 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 273 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 688 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 174 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...