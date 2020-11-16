Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is out of this world as a T20 player.

Azam has been in top form in the shortest format as of late as in the recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe, he made scores of 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals, but didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

Azam continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday as he smashed 65 off 53 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes, in the Karachi Kings’ Super Over win over the Multan Sultans.

Du Plessis believes that Azam has surprised a lot of people with his T20 abilities and said his talent is nothing short of “remarkable”.

“I think he surprised a lot of people with his T20 cricket. People would have originally boxed him as a guy that hasn’t got a lot of power but certainly of late his T20 game has been remarkable,” Du Plessis told Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5976 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 27396 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1115 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2346 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1222 ( 3.08 % ) Rashid Khan 265 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 660 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 163 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 122 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 301 ( 0.76 % )

