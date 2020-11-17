Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said there is no doubt that bowling coach Waqar Younis is a legend of the game.

His comments came when he was wishing Waqar happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.

Happy birthday legend @waqyounis99 — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) November 16, 2020

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4775 ( 18.06 % ) Waqar Younis 667 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 1545 ( 5.84 % ) Shahid Afridi 6830 ( 25.83 % ) Imran Khan 6161 ( 23.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 501 ( 1.89 % ) Younis Khan 1197 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1812 ( 6.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 2269 ( 8.58 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 218 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 463 ( 1.75 % ) Back

