Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said there is no doubt that bowling coach Waqar Younis is a legend of the game.
His comments came when he was wishing Waqar happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.
Happy birthday legend @waqyounis99
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) November 16, 2020
“Happy birthday legend Waqar Younis,” Haider said on Twitter.
Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
ALSO CHECK OUT: There will never be anyone like him, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player who inspired him to become a fast bowler
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?