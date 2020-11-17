Without a shadow of a doubt he is a legend, Haider Ali on Pakistan player who many youngsters look up to

Haider Ali said Waqar Younis is without a shadow of a doubt a legend of the game

Haider Ali: “Happy birthday legend Waqar Younis”

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said there is no doubt that bowling coach Waqar Younis is a legend of the game.

His comments came when he was wishing Waqar happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.

“Happy birthday legend Waqar Younis,” Haider said on Twitter.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

