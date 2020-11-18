Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal crowned legendary batsman Javed Miandad the king of kings of all formats back in the day.
Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.
He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.
Miandad is Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, while he is in sixth place when it comes to ODIs.
The batting legend 👑 for ALL formats in Pakistan leads! 👍🏻🇵🇰 https://t.co/uKDGkl1yjd
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 17, 2020
“The batting legend for all formats in Pakistan leads!” Faisal said on Twitter.
