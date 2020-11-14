Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has told spinner Usman Qadir that his father, Abdul Qadir, would be so proud of him and is watching him from heaven.

Amir’s comments come after Qadir said that he misses his father immensely and wished that he could have seen him made his debut for Pakistan, which came during the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

“I’m sure he is watching you from heaven brother,” Amir said while offering Qadir some words of comfort on Twitter.

