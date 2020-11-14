He is the Daska Express, Rashid Latif says about Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
We have all heard of Shoaib Akhtar being the Rawalpindi Express, but former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif crowned one Pakistan player the Daska Express.
That player, according to Latif, is former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shakeel Ahmed.
Latif’s praise for Shakeel, who hails from the city of Daska in the province of Punjab, came when he turned 49 on Thursday.
Happy Birthday 🎈 Daska Express
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 12, 2020
“Happy Birthday Daska Express,” Latif said on Twitter.
Shakeel represented Pakistan in three Tests and scored 74 runs at an average of 14.80.
He also featured in two ODIs and accumulated 61 runs at an average of 30.50.
As for his first-class career, Shakeel amassed 7,403 runs in 121 matches, which included 16 centuries and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.16.
In regards to his List A career, he made 2,812 runs in 96 games, which included five hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 30.23.
