He is the Daska Express, Rashid Latif says about Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

We have all heard of Shoaib Akhtar being the Rawalpindi Express, but former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif crowned one Pakistan player the Daska Express.

That player, according to Latif, is former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shakeel Ahmed.

Latif’s praise for Shakeel, who hails from the city of Daska in the province of Punjab, came when he turned 49 on Thursday.

Happy Birthday 🎈 Daska Express — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 12, 2020

“Happy Birthday Daska Express,” Latif said on Twitter.

Shakeel represented Pakistan in three Tests and scored 74 runs at an average of 14.80.

He also featured in two ODIs and accumulated 61 runs at an average of 30.50.

As for his first-class career, Shakeel amassed 7,403 runs in 121 matches, which included 16 centuries and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.16.

In regards to his List A career, he made 2,812 runs in 96 games, which included five hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 30.23.

ALSO CHECK OUT: If he becomes a finisher, he will be unstoppable, Imad Wasim admits Pakistan batsman can become scary good

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4323 ( 17.96 % ) Waqar Younis 590 ( 2.45 % ) Javed Miandad 1335 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 6229 ( 25.87 % ) Imran Khan 5707 ( 23.71 % ) Zaheer Abbas 456 ( 1.89 % ) Younis Khan 1079 ( 4.48 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1697 ( 7.05 % ) Saeed Anwar 2042 ( 8.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 193 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 423 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4323 ( 17.96 % ) Waqar Younis 590 ( 2.45 % ) Javed Miandad 1335 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 6229 ( 25.87 % ) Imran Khan 5707 ( 23.71 % ) Zaheer Abbas 456 ( 1.89 % ) Younis Khan 1079 ( 4.48 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1697 ( 7.05 % ) Saeed Anwar 2042 ( 8.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 193 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 423 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...