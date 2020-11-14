He is the irreplaceable batting king, Faisal Iqbal loves genius Pakistan player

Faisal Iqbal called Javed Miandad the irreplaceable batting king and a genius

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called Pakistan icon Javed Miandad the “irreplaceable batting king”.

He also said Miandad was a “genius” who dominated international cricket for 20 years.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

“The irreplaceable batting king. Genius who dominated world cricket in all formats for Pakistan [for] 21 years!” Faisal said on Twitter.

