Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir admitted that he misses his father immensely after he starred in the T20 series against Zimbabwe.
Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.
His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.
Qadir’s father passed away in September 2019 after suffering a heart attack.
I don’t have words to describe my feelings today
Just want to say I am missing you dad😪😪😪❤ pic.twitter.com/jKszQa8f7Y
— Usman Qadir (@Qadircricketer) November 10, 2020
“I don’t have words to describe my feelings today, just want to say I am missing you dad,” Qadir said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Haider Ali cemented his spot, Usman Qadir good option for Tests, Pakistan spinner says