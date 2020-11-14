Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has admitted that if captain Babar Azam becomes a finisher, he will be unstoppable.

Imad’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where he will captain the Karachi Kings and play alongside Azam, who has been in red-hot form.

Imad said that if the 26-year-old starts finishing games on his own, he can become scary good and establish himself as “one of the greats of the game”.

“The only thing I want from Babar is to finish the game, because once he starts doing that, he will be unstoppable,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He is one of the top players of the game but he also knows that he has to learn to finish the game.

“That is something in his mind and he did that well against Zimbabwe although he couldn’t do it one of the T20Is but having said that, he is now heading to become one of the greats of the game.”

It should be noted that the Kings have never won the PSL before.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

