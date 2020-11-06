Yasir Shah leaves Balochistan squad midway through Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Yasir Shah has left Balochistan's squad due to personal reasons

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has left the Balochistan squad midway through the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to personal reasons.

As reported by Ary Sports, Yasir’s request to leave the side was granted by the team management.

Since Yasir is captaining Balochistan, Imran Farhat will replace him as skipper and leg-spinner Usama Mir has been called up after taking eight wickets for Balochistan 2nd XI in two Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy games.

Under Yasir’s captaincy, Balochistan won their first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 186 runs, but lost their second game against Southern Punjab by four wickets.

Their next match will be against Central Punjab, which begins on Friday.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
