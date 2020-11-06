Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary batsman Younis Khan has been given a good coaching offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
It is understood that Younis will work full time and lead a High Performance Centre in Karachi, while also being a batting consultant for the Pakistan team mostly on away tours when a larger group of players are selected.
Latif was impressed with the offer, but it remains to be seen whether Younis accepts it.
“Good offer,” Latif said on Twitter.
