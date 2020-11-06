Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary batsman Younis Khan has been given a good coaching offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It is understood that Younis will work full time and lead a High Performance Centre in Karachi, while also being a batting consultant for the Pakistan team mostly on away tours when a larger group of players are selected.

Latif was impressed with the offer, but it remains to be seen whether Younis accepts it.

“Good offer,” Latif said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3738 ( 17.68 % ) Waqar Younis 511 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1171 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5391 ( 25.5 % ) Imran Khan 5130 ( 24.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 367 ( 1.74 % ) Younis Khan 955 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1545 ( 7.31 % ) Saeed Anwar 1791 ( 8.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 169 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 373 ( 1.76 % )

