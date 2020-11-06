Younis Khan has been given a good coaching offer, Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif says

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary batsman Younis Khan has been given a good coaching offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It is understood that Younis will work full time and lead a High Performance Centre in Karachi, while also being a batting consultant for the Pakistan team mostly on away tours when a larger group of players are selected.

Latif was impressed with the offer, but it remains to be seen whether Younis accepts it.

“Good offer,” Latif said on Twitter.

